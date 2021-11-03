NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.550-$2.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.540 EPS.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. The stock had a trading volume of 131,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,385,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.70 billion, a PE ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NextEra Energy stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 303.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

