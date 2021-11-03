NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) Shares Bought by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:NGCAU) by 107.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NGCAU. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $792,000.

Shares of NGCAU stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.22. NextGen Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

NextGen Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

