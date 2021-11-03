NFT Alley Reaches Market Capitalization of $156,371.55 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 2nd. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $156,371.55 and $29,534.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00079999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00075475 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00102751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,020.54 or 0.99985366 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,556.33 or 0.07228856 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

