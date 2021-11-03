NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,337 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.21. 231,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,026,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.45 and its 200-day moving average is $151.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $270.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.19 and a 52 week high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,421 shares of company stock worth $21,247,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

