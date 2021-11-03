Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the September 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NTTYY stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

