NiSource (NYSE:NI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42-$1.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. NiSource also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.360-$1.360 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NI. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 263,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,289,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. NiSource has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.12.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In related news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

