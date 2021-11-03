No Street GP LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

No Street GP LP reduced its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. No Street GP LP’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on LSEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landsea Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of LSEA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,866. Landsea Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $250.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landsea Homes Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.