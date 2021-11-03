No Street GP LP Makes New Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

No Street GP LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,725,000. DigitalBridge Group makes up approximately 3.4% of No Street GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $554,719,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,848,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,985,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,729,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,822,000. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. 12,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,021. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $7,424,434.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DBRG. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

