No Street GP LP Sells 75,000 Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR)

No Street GP LP lessened its stake in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 825,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Sierra Wireless comprises about 2.5% of No Street GP LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. No Street GP LP owned about 2.22% of Sierra Wireless worth $15,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 918.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 655,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 591,538 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth about $4,460,000. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth about $2,659,000. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 300.0% in the first quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 146,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWIR shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

NASDAQ SWIR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.46. 2,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,309. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 13.69% and a negative net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $132.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.19 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

