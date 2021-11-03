Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $9.79

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.79, but opened at $9.40. Nobilis Health shares last traded at $9.27, with a volume of 2,132 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HLTH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nobilis Health stock. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Nobilis Health comprises 0.3% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

