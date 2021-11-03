Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Invests $3.83 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 131,276 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,000. Devon Energy makes up about 1.5% of Nokomis Capital L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Devon Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,807 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

DVN traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.55. The stock had a trading volume of 254,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,546,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

