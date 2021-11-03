Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OCA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Omnichannel Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnichannel Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnichannel Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Omnichannel Acquisition during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 24,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,345. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88.

Omnichannel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on omnichannel businesses. Omnichannel Acquisition Corp.

