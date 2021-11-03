Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Takes $1.97 Million Position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 245,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $396,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

IMBI traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.26. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,197. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.55 million. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.43% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. Research analysts anticipate that iMedia Brands, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iMedia Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches; home and consumer; electronics; beauty and wellness; and fashion and accessories.

