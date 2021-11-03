Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Nomad Foods worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

