Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NSR. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NSR opened at C$9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$543.90 million and a P/E ratio of 44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$7.34 and a one year high of C$14.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.12%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

