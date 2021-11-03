North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.550-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.North American Construction Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.710-$2.030 EPS.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.51.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

NOA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pi Financial restated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered North American Construction Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Maxim Group raised their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded North American Construction Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in North American Construction Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 771.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of North American Construction Group worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

