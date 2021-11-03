North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Short Interest Up 22.2% in October

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 14,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 70,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.76. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,078. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

