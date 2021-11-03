North Run Capital LP Sells 205,000 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

North Run Capital LP lowered its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,000 shares during the quarter. Brookdale Senior Living comprises 3.2% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. North Run Capital LP’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $4,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 115,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,295. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.11. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.14% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

