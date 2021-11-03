Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,707 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises about 1.2% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $17,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,498,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,218,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,829,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,073,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.35. 17,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,569. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.71 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

BXMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

