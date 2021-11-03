Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,627 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after acquiring an additional 332,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after acquiring an additional 259,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after acquiring an additional 215,805 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.32. 43,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,089,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $321.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $291.78 and a one year high of $401.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,931 shares of company stock valued at $86,043,811. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.19.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

