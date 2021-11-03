Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 384,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.51, for a total value of $55,118,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,102,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.88.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,639. The firm has a market cap of $417.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.32 and a 200-day moving average of $142.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

