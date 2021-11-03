Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 536 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total value of $2,401,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $534.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,072. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $220.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $346.66 and a 12-month high of $540.82.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.93.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.