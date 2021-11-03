Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 10,983 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,983 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 208,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,825,848. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $66.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $272.30 billion, a PE ratio of -46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.