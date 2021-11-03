Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 40,000 Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Identiv by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Identiv by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $491,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $105,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,464 over the last three months. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on INVE. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Identiv stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. 7,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,727. The stock has a market cap of $495.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.67. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.29.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Identiv Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

