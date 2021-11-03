Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,646 shares during the period. Gannett comprises about 2.3% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.00% of Gannett worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gannett by 630.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,659 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,620,000 after acquiring an additional 600,424 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after acquiring an additional 597,556 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,779,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after acquiring an additional 544,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,750,000. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GCI traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. 4,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,358. Gannett Co., Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $7.05. The firm has a market cap of $881.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Laurence Tarica acquired 26,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

