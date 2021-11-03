Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 330,325 Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 330,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,214,000. Driven Brands accounts for 3.0% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $12,891,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $4,671,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter worth about $2,014,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Rc Iv Cayman Icw Holdings Llc sold 284,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $8,384,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Driven Equity Llc sold 8,130,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $239,850,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRVN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Shares of DRVN traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,557. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.25. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.48 million. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

