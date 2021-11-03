Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,237 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Sunnova Energy International worth $32,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 208.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,751,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 164.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 434,437 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 166.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 671,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 419,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 106.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 388,505 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 128.72% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

