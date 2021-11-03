Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,209,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $32,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $10,129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $36,000. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BE opened at $32.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.27 and a beta of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.65.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,995 shares of company stock worth $1,425,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

