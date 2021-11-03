Northern Trust Corp Has $33.86 Million Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 529,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,460 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $33,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $64.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.89 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGG. Argus cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

National Grid Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

