Northern Trust Corp Increases Position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Heska were worth $33,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heska by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,415,000 after purchasing an additional 59,872 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 83.4% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Heska by 1,034.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the second quarter worth $8,061,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heska in the first quarter worth $5,033,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total transaction of $1,301,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSKA stock opened at $214.46 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $115.22 and a 52 week high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,128.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

