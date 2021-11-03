Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.23% of SPX FLOW worth $33,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after acquiring an additional 111,796 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 334,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,696 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 71,576 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE FLOW opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $86.17.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.19 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

