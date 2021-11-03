Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,181 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,179,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,181 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.59% of NetScout Systems worth $33,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,886,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 171.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 39,550 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 67.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.94. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $32.40.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.