Northwest Natural (NWN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Northwest Natural has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.400-$2.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.40-$2.60 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.91%.

In other news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

