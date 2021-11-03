Northwood Liquid Management LP Acquires Shares of 198,890 Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000. Gores Metropoulos II makes up about 0.4% of Northwood Liquid Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GMIIU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,866,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at $11,110,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at about $10,213,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,396,000.

OTCMKTS:GMIIU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,030. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

