Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by MIG Capital LLC

MIG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,533,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line makes up approximately 4.0% of MIG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. MIG Capital LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $45,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,154,000 after acquiring an additional 124,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,981,000 after purchasing an additional 458,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,922,000 after purchasing an additional 363,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. 419,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,762,592. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

