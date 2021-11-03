Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,988,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,161 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises approximately 2.8% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Miller Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $117,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NYSE:NCLH traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. The company had a trading volume of 419,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,762,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.43. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

