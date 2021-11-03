Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 99,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NVFY remained flat at $$2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 375,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,476. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Nova LifeStyle has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.49.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.55 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 228.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 4.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

