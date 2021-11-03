Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments has set its Q3 guidance at $0.85-0.98 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.850-$0.980 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $111.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
