Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Nova Measuring Instruments has set its Q3 guidance at $0.85-0.98 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.850-$0.980 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nova Measuring Instruments to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $110.85 on Wednesday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $56.09 and a 1-year high of $111.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $98.73.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

