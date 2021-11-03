Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 400 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $13,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, October 27th, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $11,968.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.

NRIX opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.81% and a negative net margin of 342.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.