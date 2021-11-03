Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Gwenn Hansen Sells 400 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $13,296.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Gwenn Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $14,000.00.
- On Friday, October 1st, Gwenn Hansen sold 400 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $11,968.00.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00.
NRIX opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $52.38.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NRIX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.
Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile
Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.
Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.