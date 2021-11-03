Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

TSE:NTR opened at C$84.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.94 billion and a PE ratio of 40.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Nutrien has a 12-month low of C$49.88 and a 12-month high of C$91.15.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.59 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 7.5799997 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Raef Sully sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,983,877.50. Also, Senior Officer Brent Donald Poohkay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.54, for a total value of C$626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,465,040.98.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$99.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.43.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

