Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $27.89

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.89, but opened at $25.90. Nuvalent shares last traded at $28.51, with a volume of 658 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). Sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvalent stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

