Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price Down 3.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 10,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 719,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Specifically, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $9,744,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the third quarter worth $108,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Nuvation Bio by 86.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $885,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

