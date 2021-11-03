Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 754,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142,035 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $34,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 255,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 42,753 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,303,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Genpact by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 51,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,854 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Genpact by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,637,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,118,000 after acquiring an additional 449,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Genpact by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 284,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after acquiring an additional 82,126 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

NYSE G opened at $50.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.00. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.75.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $988.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.21 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.