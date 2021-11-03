Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 447,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,064 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of TriNet Group worth $32,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 275,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,953,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock.

TNET stock opened at $101.94 on Wednesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $102.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $192,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $1,009,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,637,829. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

