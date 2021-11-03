Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 139,765 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788,639 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,765 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of National Instruments worth $33,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in National Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in National Instruments by 19.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in National Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

National Instruments stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 268.45 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.