Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,747 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,805 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $35,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $62.38 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 60.06% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.53%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

