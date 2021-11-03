Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 54,279 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,596 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,279 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $33,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,812,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Popular by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Popular in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPOP opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.68 and a 1-year high of $85.59. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.68.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other Popular news, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total transaction of $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,638 shares of company stock worth $5,308,052. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

