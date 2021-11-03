Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 50,827 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,827 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of American Financial Group worth $34,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 284,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,465,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 721,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.99 and a 200 day moving average of $129.67. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 3,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $396,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.