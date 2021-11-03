Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Universal Health Services worth $35,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,477,000 after buying an additional 32,887 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,863,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,415,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $206,778,000 after buying an additional 41,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after buying an additional 534,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.29.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $122.93 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.13 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

