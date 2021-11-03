Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years.

NAC stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,467. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. It was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

